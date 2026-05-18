Nashik: Rare ‘Fetus In Fetu’ Surgery Successfully Performed At SMBT Hospital |

Nashik: Doctors at SMBT Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre successfully performed a rare and complex surgery after discovering a fetus-like growth inside the abdomen of an infant.

According to hospital sources, the baby had been suffering from abdominal swelling and discomfort since birth. Following detailed medical examinations and imaging tests, doctors identified an extremely rare condition known as “Fetus in Fetu,” in which an underdeveloped fetus grows inside the body of its twin.

A specialised team of pediatric surgeons carried out the delicate surgery and successfully removed the abnormal mass from the infant’s abdomen.

Doctors said the child is currently stable and recovering well under medical observation.

Medical experts described the case as highly unusual, noting that only a small number of such cases have been reported worldwide. The successful operation has been considered a major achievement for the medical team at SMBT Hospital.