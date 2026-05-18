Nashik: Ashok Kharat And Namkaran Aware Remanded To 14-Day Judicial Custody | Photo courtesy: http://www.shivnika.com/

Nashik: The custody stay of self-styled godman and sexual assault accused Ashok Kharat, along with Namkaran Aware, a suspect in the cooperative credit society financial irregularities case, has been extended. The Sinnar Sessions Court on Monday remanded both accused to 14 days of judicial custody.



Both were produced before the court in the same police vehicle. The advocate representing Aware argued that further police custody was not necessary as he had already undergone five days of police remand. Police had sought an additional five days of custody for both Ashok Kharat and Namkaran Aware. After hearing the arguments, the court remanded both to 14 days of judicial custody.



Meanwhile, as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) inquiry against Ashok Kharat is underway, the agency’s path to take him into custody has now been cleared. Sources said the ED has moved an application before the court seeking Kharat’s custody, and he is likely to be taken over by the central agency soon.