Nashik: Vaishnavi Aware Murder Suspect Found Dead Hours After Brutal Killing |

Nashik: The suspect in the brutal murder of 20-year-old Vaishnavi Aware, who was staying as a paying guest (PG) near Vansampada Society in Indiranagar, is suspected to have died by suicide just hours after the crime.

According to preliminary information, both Vaishnavi Aware and the suspect, Sahil Ashok Lavhare, were residents of Amalner. Police believe the incident may have stemmed from a troubled romantic relationship.



The murder took place around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, when Sahil allegedly slit Vaishnavi's throat with a sharp weapon in the garden of Vansampada Society, sending shockwaves across the city. After the attack, he fled the scene, prompting a massive police search.



At around 2:00 a.m., police discovered Sahil's body hanging from a tree near the jogging track opposite Ashoka Hospital in the Indiranagar area. Investigators suspect he died by suicide. The discovery of the suspect's body just hours after the murder further intensified the sensational case.



Marriage Fixed Elsewhere?

Preliminary investigation indicates that Vaishnavi and Sahil were previously in a relationship and had reportedly lived together in a live-in relationship. However, they later separated, and Vaishnavi began living independently.

Subsequently, her marriage was reportedly arranged with another man through a friend. Police suspect that after learning about her engagement, Sahil began harassing her.



Sources also revealed that two days before the incident, Vaishnavi's foster brother had submitted an application at the Indiranagar Police Station, expressing concern that her life was in danger. Despite the warning, the fatal attack occurred on Friday night.



Police have registered the case and are continuing their investigation into the sequence of events.