Caught On Camera: Speeding Skoda Rams Into 2 Two-Wheelers In Nashik, 2 Injured | Video Screengrab

Nashik: A shocking accident occurred on the Satpur-Ambad Link Road on Saturday evening when a speeding Skoda car rammed into two two-wheelers. The horrific crash was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Both two-wheelers were extensively damaged in the collision, and the riders sustained serious injuries. They are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police are investigating the incident and are verifying the details of the car and its driver.

Concern among residents

The accident has triggered concern among residents of the Ambad Link Road area, who have demanded round-the-clock deployment of traffic police to prevent such incidents.

Vehicle skidded on muddy road

Eyewitnesses claimed that the car was travelling at high speed. They alleged that the driver applied the brakes, but the vehicle skidded on the muddy road before crashing into the two-wheelers.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. They have also appealed to motorists to follow traffic rules and avoid overspeeding to prevent such accidents.