Nashik: Up To 900 Water Tankers May Be Deployed To Supply 700–800 Villages | Sourced

Nashik: Water scarcity has intensified in the district this year, with the crisis reaching a critical stage in rural and remote areas. In response, the district administration and the Zilla Parishad have stepped up efforts, preparing a comprehensive scarcity action plan. Given the severity of the drought, as many as 700 to 800 villages and hamlets across the district may require water supply through tankers.

Rising temperatures have caused a sharp drop in water levels in local wells and borewells, with many water sources in several villages drying up completely. The situation is particularly severe in Malegaon, Manmad, Nandgaon, Peth, Surgana, Yeola and Igatpuri, areas that will require extensive water supply support.

Currently, water is being supplied through 15 tankers. This number is expected to reach 400 by the end of December and could climb to 900 by March-April. Plans are in place to provide water through tankers to approximately 700 to 800 villages and hamlets. To facilitate this, the Zilla Parishad has prepared a scarcity action plan with an outlay of approximately ₹13 crore.

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Arrangements have been made for both private and government-operated tankers to ensure that citizens receive an adequate and timely water supply. Nearby wells and private water sources are being acquired and reserved for filling these tankers.

Special teams have been deployed at the Panchayat Samiti and taluka levels to monitor tanker trips and prevent unequal distribution of water within villages.

High-level meetings are also being held to coordinate the provision of drinking water, fodder and water for livestock.

"The district is facing a severe water scarcity crisis this year. However, a contingency plan has been prepared to ensure water supply for everyone. Given the gravity of the situation, citizens are urged to use water very sparingly. In villages experiencing a shortage, the process for approving water tankers will be initiated immediately upon receiving a request from the respective Gram Panchayat," said Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar.