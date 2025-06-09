Nashik: Unseasonal Rains Damage Crops On 12,156 Hectares, 35,757 Farmers Affected; ₹35 Crore Relief Expected | FPJ File Photo

Due to heavy unseasonal rains in May, crops of 35,757 farmers on 12,156 hectares in 1,469 villages of Nashik district have been destroyed. The Agriculture Department has prepared a final report. It has been estimated that Rs 35.21 crore will have to be paid as compensation for these damaged crops after the primary panchnama. This information has been given in the report submitted by the Agriculture Department to the District Collector's Office.

The unseasonal rains that started on May 5 wreaked havoc in the entire district. It had been raining for almost 20 days. This caused a lot of damage to the crops. Cash crops like onion, grapes and mango were particularly affected. There was also a delay in conducting the panchnama due to the rain. Finally, the Agriculture Department has submitted the final report after conducting the panchnama.

Crop damage details:

Onion: 7,557 hectares

Maize: 394 hectares

Tomato: 319 hectares

Bajra: 148 hectares

Groundnut: 118 hectares

Vegetables: 933 hectares

In addition, the mango crop has been affected by unseasonal rains on 2,442 hectares, while the pomegranate crop has been affected on 191 hectares, causing major damage.

Estimated compensation:

Horticultural crops: Horticultural crops of 21,084 farmers in 957 villages have been damaged on 9,494 hectares. A provision of Rs 25.64 crore has been proposed to compensate these farmers.

Perennial fruit crops: Perennial fruit crops of 14,673 farmers in 512 villages have been damaged on 2,662 hectares. Rs 9.58 crore is required to compensate these farmers.

In total, 12,156 hectares of horticulture and fruit crops of 35,757 farmers in 1,469 villages have been affected and their panchnama has been completed.