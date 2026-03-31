Nashik: Unseasonal Rain Wreaks Havoc In Baglan, Over 19,000 Farmers Hit | Sourced

Nashik: The Baglan taluka has been severely hit by unseasonal rains accompanied by hailstorms, pushing thousands of farmers into distress. In response to the worsening situation, former MLA and ex-member of the State Women’s Commission Deepika Chavan has taken an aggressive stand, directly urging the government to act swiftly.



The sudden spell of rain and hail has caused extensive damage to crops, including onion, maize, wheat, chickpea, pomegranate, and grapes, dealing a major blow to farmers.



A total of 14,809 hectares of farmland has been affected, impacting nearly 19,550 farmers. Taking immediate cognisance of the crisis, Chavan contacted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, and Agriculture Minister Dattatraya Bharne, conveying the plight of farmers directly to the state leadership.



Farmers, who had invested heavily through loans and hard work, saw their crops destroyed within hours. Chavan emphasised that the situation demands urgent and concrete financial assistance, not just sympathy.



She has strongly demanded the following:

Immediate crop damage assessments (panchnama)

Blanket compensation for affected farmers

Announcement of a special financial relief package



Several villages, including Pimpalkothe, Daregaon, Taharabad, Mulher, Dasvel, Bhilwad, Tungandigar, Katarvel, Maliwade, Bijorse, Ijmane, Malgaon (Bha.), Arai, Satana, Fopir, Munjwad, Brahmangaon, Aundane, Talwade, Bhamer, Bahirane, Tembhe, Pimpaldar, Ajmer, Soundane, Pingalwade, Kakadgaon, Chaugav, Sarade, Mulane, Bhakshi, Lakhmapur, Thengoda, Morane Sandas, Chaundhane, Vaigaon, Surane, Malgaon Tilwan, Morenagar, Ratir, Karhe, Nampur and others, have reported heavy agricultural losses due to hailstorms and rain.



Rabi crops that were on the verge of harvest have been flattened. Grapes have fallen off vines, pomegranate orchards are witnessing fruit drop, onions are at risk of rotting, and stored produce is also under threat. Wheat and maize crops have collapsed, raising fears of significant yield loss.



Issuing a stern warning to the administration, Chavan stated that delays in damage assessment will not be tolerated. She demanded immediate on-ground inspections and report submission, failing which she warned of strong protests in support of farmers.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that damage assessments will be completed soon and financial aid will be provided to affected farmers, according to Chavan.