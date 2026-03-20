Nashik: Unseasonal Rain, Hailstorm Cause Heavy Crop Loss In Three Tahsils | Sourced

Nashik: Unseasonal rain accompanied by a hailstorm has caused extensive damage to agricultural crops in Niphad, Malegaon and Baglan tahsils, pushing farmers into financial distress.



The sudden change in weather has severely affected crops such as grapes, wheat, onions, maize, and gram. Occurring at the final stage of the harvest season, the hailstorm has snatched away the farmers’ expected income, leaving them in a deep financial crisis.



Grape orchards have suffered particularly heavy losses. Hailstones damaged grape bunches, causing cracks and leading to large quantities falling to the ground. Export-ready produce has been ruined, creating a major setback for grape growers. In addition, wheat, onion, and maize crops have also been significantly damaged.

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Farmers have demanded immediate crop loss assessments (panchnama) and urged the government to issue prompt directives to the concerned departments. They have also called for compensation of at least ₹2–3 lakh per acre for grape orchards, along with financial assistance for other crops based on incurred costs.



Farmer Voices:



“Six acres of my grape orchard have been damaged in Wednesday’s hailstorm. The produce was already sold to a trader at ₹55 per kg, and harvesting had begun. However, due to hail damage, the grapes have developed cracks, and the trader is now refusing to purchase them. The government should conduct a panchnama and provide compensation of ₹2–3 lakh per acre.” Says Sanjay Shinde, grape grower, Khadak Malegaon



“I had cultivated wheat on two and a half acres, and it was ready for harvest. The sudden unseasonal rain and hailstorm flattened the crop. I demand compensation of ₹50,000 per acre.” Says Nandu More, wheat farmer, Kotamgaon