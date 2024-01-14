 Nashik: Unknown Vehicle Claims Life of 60-Year-Old Pedestrian
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Unknown Vehicle Claims Life of 60-Year-Old Pedestrian

Nashik: Unknown Vehicle Claims Life of 60-Year-Old Pedestrian

Despite efforts to save his life, medical sources confirmed that Bapurao Jadhav was declared dead on Friday. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation by constables.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, January 14, 2024, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Unknown Vehicle Claims Life of 60-Year-Old Pedestrian |

A 60-year-old pedestrian lost his life after being struck by a speeding unknown vehicle in the Bytco area in Nashik. The victim has been identified as Bapurao Jadhav, and an official accident report has been lodged at the Nashik Road Police Station.

According to the details provided by the police, the unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday evening (11th) when Jadhav was walking in the Bytco Signal area near the Kolliti Sweet shop. An unidentified vehicle collided with him with force, resulting in severe injuries. Social worker Devidas Kasar promptly took action and admitted Jadhav to Bytco Hospital and then district hospital.

Despite efforts to save his life, medical sources confirmed that Bapurao Jadhav was declared dead on Friday. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation by constables.

The Police have urged anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. 

Read Also
Nashik: Indian Army Conducts Firepower Demonstration 'Exercise Topchi' At Devlali
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Unknown Vehicle Claims Life of 60-Year-Old Pedestrian

Nashik: Unknown Vehicle Claims Life of 60-Year-Old Pedestrian

Nashik: Two Arrested For Attempted Molestation Of Female Doctor At Bytco Hospital

Nashik: Two Arrested For Attempted Molestation Of Female Doctor At Bytco Hospital

BJP Government Is Suppressing Common Man And Poor In Country: Kanhaiya Kumar

BJP Government Is Suppressing Common Man And Poor In Country: Kanhaiya Kumar

Nashik: Indian Army Conducts Firepower Demonstration 'Exercise Topchi' At Devlali

Nashik: Indian Army Conducts Firepower Demonstration 'Exercise Topchi' At Devlali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Cracks Down On Hazardous Manja, Penalises Offending Shops

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Cracks Down On Hazardous Manja, Penalises Offending Shops