Nashik: Indian Army Conducts Firepower Demonstration 'Exercise Topchi' At Devlali |

The Indian Army's 'Exercise Topchi', the annual firepower demonstration and training exercise, was conducted by the School of Artillery at Devlali here on Sunday.

The mega event was conducted under the stewardship of Lt Gen S Harimohan Iyer, AVSM, Commandant School of Artillery and Sr Col Commandant Regiment of Artillery.

Exercise Topchi showcased the integrated use of firepower and surveillance assets, including guns, mortars, rockets, drones, and aviation assets.

As part of Atmanirbhar Bharat, indigenously manufactured artillery equipment such as K-9 Vajra, SP gun system, Dhanush, 105 mm Indian field gun (IFG)/ light field gun (LFG) systems and Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers were showcased in the event.

The exercise exhibited the indomitable will of the gunners, proficiency, and preparedness of the regiment of artillery.

Student officers of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Defence Services Technical Staff Course, Pune, Nepal Army Command & Staff College, serving officers of the Indian Army and civil administration witnessed the event.

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh 24th General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Shimla-based Army Training Command also witnessed the annual artillery firepower exercise and interacted with the cadets from National Defence Academy. The Exercise showcased the operational capability of indigenously manufactured Artillery Gun Systems and Surveillance Equipment. Along with this, Singh also visited College of Military Engineering, Institute of National Integration in Pune, Military Intelligence Training School and Depot in the last week.



Read Also DRDO Espionage Case: Pune Court Denies Bail To Pradeep Kurulkar

Bombay Sapper War Memorial turns 100

Celebrating its centenary in 2024, the Bombay Sapper War Memorial in Pune marked the occasion with the 'Bombay Sappers Soldierathon,' a marathon organised by Fitistan-Ek Bharat on Sunday. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from youth, soldier families, and ex-servicemen, all coming together to celebrate the historic occasion.

More than 10,000 runners gathered to express their commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

The historic war memorial was constructed on the parade ground at Kirkee in 1924.

Organised by Major Poonia's Fitistan-Ek Fit Bharat, this marathon provided a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to run shoulder-to-shoulder with our soldiers inside the BEG Dighi Hills. The entire route for the runners was on soft ground, winding through the verdant surroundings of the lush Dighi Hills and Gurnam Lake inside the BEG campus.