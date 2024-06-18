 Nashik: Uniforms Missing as Schools Distribute Textbooks
There is a government order mandating that students receive uniforms and textbooks on the first day of the academic year. However, this order has not been consistently followed for several years.

Prashant Nikale, Tuesday, June 18, 2024
On the first day of school, 4,238 students of the District Council under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, and 493,886 students in other schools received textbooks but were deprived of uniforms. Conversely, students under the tribal department received uniforms but did not receive books or writing materials.

Initially, the books were sent to the taluka level and then to the school level. Textbooks were distributed to students of government schools, local self-government schools, partially aided and fully aided schools, tribal development department-run and subsidized ashram schools, and social welfare department-run and subsidized schools in 15 talukas of the district.

