Nashik: Unidentified Woman’s Body Recovered From Suitcase Near Godavari River

Nashik: Panic spread in the Tapovan Road area after the body of an unidentified woman was discovered inside a black suitcase on the banks of the Godavari River.
According to information received, sanitation worker Satish Ghodumbe noticed the black suitcase while cleaning the area at around 8:30 am on Tuesday. A foul smell was emanating from the suitcase, raising his suspicion. He clicked photographs and sent them to his supervisor, following which the police were informed.
Personnel from the Adgaon Police Station, along with a forensic team, rushed to the spot and inspected the suitcase. Preliminary findings suggest that the body is around four to five days old.
Police have confirmed that the deceased is a woman, but her identity is yet to be established. Further details are expected to emerge after the forensic examination and post-mortem report. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the woman's death and how the body ended up in the suitcase.