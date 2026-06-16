Nashik: Unidentified Woman’s Body Recovered From Suitcase Near Godavari River

Nashik Shocker: Woman’s Body Found Stuffed Inside Suitcase Near Godavari River | Representational Image

Nashik: Panic spread in the Tapovan Road area after the body of an unidentified woman was discovered inside a black suitcase on the banks of the Godavari River.



According to information received, sanitation worker Satish Ghodumbe noticed the black suitcase while cleaning the area at around 8:30 am on Tuesday. A foul smell was emanating from the suitcase, raising his suspicion. He clicked photographs and sent them to his supervisor, following which the police were informed.

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Personnel from the Adgaon Police Station, along with a forensic team, rushed to the spot and inspected the suitcase. Preliminary findings suggest that the body is around four to five days old.



Police have confirmed that the deceased is a woman, but her identity is yet to be established. Further details are expected to emerge after the forensic examination and post-mortem report. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the woman's death and how the body ended up in the suitcase.