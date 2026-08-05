Nashik: Udhamal Set To Become India's First International Dark Sky Community Village |

Nashik: Udhamal village in Surgana taluka of Nashik district is on track to become India's first Dark Sky Community certified by DarkSky International. Nashik District Collector and Member Secretary of the District Planning Committee, Ayush Prasad, has granted administrative approval for the funding required to implement the initiative.

The primary objective of the project is to cultivate students' interest in astronomy and space science while promoting a scientific temper. The initiative aligns with the constitutional duty of encouraging scientific thinking, humanism, and a spirit of inquiry among young people. Udhamal's naturally dark and pollution-free night sky provides ideal conditions for astronomical observation and educational activities.



The Udhamal Gram Sabha has passed a resolution under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) to conserve the village's dark skies and promote responsible outdoor lighting. The resolution emphasizes reducing light pollution through safe, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly lighting practices.



An administrative sanction of ₹42.14 lakh has been approved under the District Annual Tribal Sub-Plan 2026–27 as part of an innovative scheme. The funds will support night-sky quality assessments, responsible lighting infrastructure, public awareness campaigns, and training programs for local youth.



The District Planning Committee also views the initiative as a significant step toward promoting astro-tourism. By preserving the region's natural night skies, the project is expected to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for local residents while protecting the area's natural heritage.



The initiative is aligned with the Maharashtra government's proposed State Dark Sky Policy and is expected to position Nashik as a leading district in the conservation of dark skies and promotion of astronomy-based tourism.