Nashik: Uddhav Thackeray Urges Shiv Sena (UBT) Corporators To Stay United Amid Defection Buzz | Sourced

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday urged the party's Nashik municipal corporators to remain patient and united, assuring them that the party would regain its former strength despite the current political challenges.



Addressing the corporators at his residence, Matoshree, Thackeray praised them for resisting alleged attempts to lure them into switching sides with promises of development funds.



"You have demonstrated loyalty by refusing to succumb to inducements in the name of development funds. Our party is going through a transitional phase, but have patience. Better days will certainly return," Thackeray told the delegation.



The meeting came against the backdrop of intense speculation that 12 of the 15 Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators in the Nashik Municipal Corporation were preparing to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The reports had triggered political uncertainty in Nashik, prompting party leaders to move swiftly to prevent any split.



Earlier, group leader Keshav Porje had publicly asserted that all corporators remained united, while Nashik contact chief Ravindra Mirlekar held meetings with elected representatives to reinforce party unity.



During Wednesday's interaction, Thackeray reportedly congratulated the corporators for foiling what he described as the opposition's plan to engineer defections through financial incentives, telling them, "I am proud of you."



The corporators also raised several civic issues affecting Nashik, including indiscriminate tree felling, dug-up roads leading to accidents, worsening traffic congestion, public inconvenience, and the awarding of civic contracts to firms from outside the state.



Taking note of these concerns, Thackeray said he would visit Nashik soon to review the situation and seek accountability from the administration over the city's civic issues.



The meeting was attended by corporators including Keshav Porje, Prathamesh Gite, Vaishali Dalvi, Yogesh Gadekar, Bharti Tajanpure, Shailesh Dhage, Seema Pawar, Pramila Maind, Mangala Aadhav, Ruchira Salve, Yogesh Bhor, Vaishali Dani, Sanjivani Handore, Murlidhar Bhamre and Madhuri Dhemse, along with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut, deputy leader and Nashik contact chief Ravindra Mirlekar, and Vishal Pawar.



Absence of Office-Bearers Sparks Discussion

Political circles also noted that while the corporators were invited to meet Thackeray, no senior city or district office-bearers accompanied them. Their absence has fuelled speculation over whether party functionaries were deliberately kept away from the meeting.