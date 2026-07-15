Nashik: Smart Parking Initiative Gains Momentum; Tender Process In Final Stage, 28 Locations Identified | AI (Representative)

Nashik: The ‘Smart Parking’ initiative, launched by the Municipal Corporation to alleviate the city's growing traffic congestion and prepare for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, is now set for rapid implementation. With three contractors qualifying in the fifth round, the proposal has been submitted to the Municipal Commissioner for final approval. The contractor is likely to be finalised within the coming week.

As excavation and development works are currently underway on several major city roads, the smart parking system will initially be implemented at select locations. The Municipal Corporation has planned a pilot project covering an area of approximately 6 square kilometres across the Nashik East and West divisions. This includes 28 smart parking locations (22 on-street and 6 off-street).

Project Features

Parking and ‘No Parking’ zones will be designated at intervals of 100 to 150 meters within each parking area. The tender process had previously been conducted four times. Initially, contractors opposed the condition requiring a fixed monthly royalty payment to the Municipal Corporation. Subsequently, the administration relaxed the terms and reduced the royalty amount from ₹35 lakh to ₹20 lakh. Following this, three companies qualified in the fifth round.

Fines and Fees

According to the fee structure approved by the General Body:

- Two-wheelers: ₹10 to ₹60 for durations ranging from 2 to 24 hours

- Four-wheelers (On-street): ₹20 to ₹100

- Off-street: ₹20 to ₹200

Towing charges: ₹700 for two-wheelers and three-wheelers; ₹1,150 for four-wheelers.

Capacity for 4,155 Vehicles

The smart parking initiative will provide parking facilities for a total of 4,155 vehicles. The contractor will have the authority to tow vehicles parked outside designated auto-rickshaw stands. All parking fees and fines will be collected online, thereby boosting revenue for the Municipal Corporation and the traffic police.

Part of Kumbh Mela Preparations

The smart parking initiative will curb unauthorised parking in the city and improve traffic discipline. This initiative will prove significant in the context of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The municipal administration has assured that the work will be completed expeditiously.