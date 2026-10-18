Nashik: UBT Sena Offers Standing Committee Seat, Congress Insists On Nominated Corporator Post | Sourced

Nashik: A disagreement has emerged between the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Congress, both constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), over the allocation of nominated corporator posts in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has proposed that the Congress be given membership of the Standing Committee for a two-year term instead of a nominated corporator seat. However, the Congress has rejected the proposal, insisting that it should be allotted a nominated corporator seat.

Following the municipal elections, the Congress registered as a joint group with the Shiv Sena (UBT). The Shiv Sena (UBT) has 15 elected corporators, while the Congress has three. The joint registration is said to have created additional opportunities for nominated corporator posts. Against this backdrop, the Congress has staked a claim to one of these seats.

Shiv Sena (UBT) group leader Keshav Porje said that, at the time of the joint group registration, it was agreed that the second nominated corporator seat would be allocated to the Congress. However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has now proposed a two-year tenure on the Standing Committee instead.

Porje said the matter had also been brought to the attention of MP Sanjay Raut, who advised both parties to discuss the issue internally and reach a mutual decision.

Congress corporator Sufi Jeen said that while the Shiv Sena (UBT) had proposed a two-year membership of the Standing Committee, the Congress had informed its ally that it preferred a nominated corporator seat.

With the Shiv Sena (UBT) remaining firm on its proposal regarding Standing Committee membership, a resolution has proved difficult.

There is also speculation that senior Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries oppose the candidate proposed by the Congress for the nominated corporator post. Internal political differences are reportedly behind the opposition to the candidate's appointment.

As functionaries from both parties involved in the dispute are linked to the central constituency, the issue has also acquired a local political dimension.

Political circles are closely watching the discussions between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress over the allocation of the nominated corporator post.