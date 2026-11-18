Nashik: Two Youths Killed In Head-On Motorcycle Collision Near Mahindra Sona In Satpur | File Pic

Nashik: Two youths were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles near the Mahindra Sona company in the Satpur Industrial Estate on Tuesday, Nov 17, around 7 am.

Rajesh Krishna Bhoye, 25, a resident of Nishan Khadak in Peth taluka, died on the spot, while Dhananjay Samadhan Pagar, 21, a resident of Shivajinagar on Gangapur Road in Satpur, succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

According to the police, Bhoye was riding his motorcycle from the Mahindra company towards Carbon Naka when he collided head-on with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, ridden by Pagar. Both sustained severe injuries.

Bhoye was taken to Nashik District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Pagar was admitted to a private hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Senior Police Inspector Prakash Ahire of Satpur Police Station said the roads in the industrial estate are relatively empty at 7 am and that both riders were likely travelling at high speed.

A case has been registered at Satpur Police Station, and further investigation is underway.