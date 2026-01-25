 Nashik: Two Seriously Injured As Bike Collides With Car On Mumbai–Nashik Highway


Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 02:12 PM IST
Nashik: A horrific accident occurred on the Mumbai-Nashik National Highway Number 3 (NH-3) on Sunday morning around 7:30 AM. A motorcycle with registration number MH-14-FL-9071, travelling from Mumbai towards Nashik, collided forcefully with a car with registration number MH-15-HC-3107 that was crossing the road near the divider in front of the Highway Center, near Hotel Green Greenland, in Ghoti.

Both individuals on the motorcycle sustained serious injuries in the accident. The injured were immediately rushed to Igatpuri Rural Hospital via an ambulance from the Ghoti toll plaza. The identities of the injured are not yet known. Their condition is reported to be serious.

Traffic on the highway was disrupted for some time after the accident. Highway police and the route patrolling team immediately rushed to the spot, cleared the accident-affected vehicles, and restored traffic flow.

According to Police Sub-Inspector Punjabrao Salunkhe (Highway Police Station, Ghoti), the causes of the accident are being investigated. Preliminary information suggests that the car driver may not have exercised due caution while crossing the road or may have been speeding.

The Mumbai-Nashik highway is a busy route, and such accidents are always a possibility. The highway police have appealed to drivers to control their speed and be cautious while crossing the road. Doctors are continuously monitoring the condition of the injured. Further investigation is underway, and the exact causes of the accident will be clarified soon.

