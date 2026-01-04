 Nashik: Two Forest Officials Caught Taking Rs 45,000 Bribe By ACB
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Two Forest Officials Caught Taking Rs 45,000 Bribe By ACB

Nashik: Two Forest Officials Caught Taking Rs 45,000 Bribe By ACB

Forest Range Officer Kailas Navneet Sonawane (Class-2) and Forest Guard Sunil Balasaheb Tongare (Class-3) were caught red-handed accepting a bribe at the Harsul Forest Range office in Trimbakeshwar taluka. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Nashik unit carried out the operation.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Two Forest Officials Caught Taking Rs 45,000 Bribe By ACB | Representative Image

Nashik: Forest Range Officer Kailas Navneet Sonawane (Class-2) and Forest Guard Sunil Balasaheb Tongare (Class-3) were caught red-handed accepting a bribe at the Harsul Forest Range office in Trimbakeshwar taluka. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Nashik unit carried out the operation.

The complainant had purchased a Tata company tipper truck (number MH-12-TRFLK692) in his son's name on October 21, 2025. He had loaded half a brass of sand from the river at Khamshet in Peth taluka for plastering his house. While transporting this sand on October 21, the accused Kailas Sonawane stopped the complainant and registered a case under the Forest Act.

On December 31, the complainant went to the Harsul office to get his tipper truck released. At that time, Kailas Sonawane demanded a bribe of Rs. 50,000. On January 1, the complainant filed a complaint with the ACB.

During verification on January 1, Kailas Sonawane demanded a bribe of Rs. 50,000 and initially accepted Rs. 35,000. During further verification on January 2, Kailas Sonawane again demanded Rs. 50,000, agreeing to accept Rs. 35,000 initially and the remaining Rs. 15,000 after the tipper truck was released. At the same time, Sunil Tongare demanded and accepted Rs. 10,000 for himself.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Assembly's Winter Session To Begin On January 5; CAG Reports Likely To Be Tabled
Delhi Assembly's Winter Session To Begin On January 5; CAG Reports Likely To Be Tabled
Leopard Attack In Shahapur Sparks Panic After Cow Killed, Highlighting Rising Man–Animal Conflict In Thane District
Leopard Attack In Shahapur Sparks Panic After Cow Killed, Highlighting Rising Man–Animal Conflict In Thane District
Know Your Ward: From Bandra, Khar & Parts Of Santacruz; All You Need To Know About Mumbai's 'H East' Ward Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026
Know Your Ward: From Bandra, Khar & Parts Of Santacruz; All You Need To Know About Mumbai's 'H East' Ward Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026
CBDT Chief Asks Officials To Be Ready For Transition To New I-T Act
CBDT Chief Asks Officials To Be Ready For Transition To New I-T Act

On January 2, at the Harsul Forest Range office, the ACB caught Kailas Sonawane and Sunil Tongare red-handed while Sonawane was accepting a bribe of Rs. 35,000 in Tongare's presence. The process of registering a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Harsul Police Station is underway. This operation was conducted by a team led by ACB Deputy Superintendent Swati Pawar, and included Police Constables Sharad Hembade, Yuvraj Khandvi, Avinash Pawar, Dinesh Khairnar, and Chapona Parshuram Jadhav.

Read Also
'Agriculture Will Be Priority Under Viksit Bharat': Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan At Nashik...
article-image

The operation was guided by Police Inspector Atul Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police Bharat Tangde, Additional Superintendent of Police Madhav Reddy, and Manil Togo.

The ACB appeals to citizens to provide information about public servants who demand bribes. Please contact the Maharashtra State Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune’s MCA Stadium Eyes Hosting IPL 2026 Matches After RCB, RR Recce

Pune’s MCA Stadium Eyes Hosting IPL 2026 Matches After RCB, RR Recce

Nashik Zilla Parishad Hosts Widow-Divorcee Meet Under Navchetna Campaign

Nashik Zilla Parishad Hosts Widow-Divorcee Meet Under Navchetna Campaign

Nashik's Prathamesh Aher Selected For State-Level Republic Day Parade In Mumbai

Nashik's Prathamesh Aher Selected For State-Level Republic Day Parade In Mumbai

Nashik: Two Forest Officials Caught Taking Rs 45,000 Bribe By ACB

Nashik: Two Forest Officials Caught Taking Rs 45,000 Bribe By ACB

Mental Health Key To Road Safety, Says Brahma Kumari Divya Prabha At Jalgaon Event

Mental Health Key To Road Safety, Says Brahma Kumari Divya Prabha At Jalgaon Event