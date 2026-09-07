Nashik: Two Fake Sadhus Arrested From Madhya Pradesh In Ozar Gold Theft Case; ₹2.80 Lakh Gold Seized |

Nashik: Two suspects have been arrested from Madhya Pradesh in connection with a broad-daylight theft that occurred in Ozar in June. Disguised as sadhus, the suspects had stolen two gold rings weighing two tolas from complainant Rakesh Shivprasad Sharma, a resident of the area behind Savitri Hotel, Ozar. A case regarding the incident was registered at Ozar Police Station.

According to the police, the two suspects, dressed as ascetics, arrived at Nirmal Sweets near Panchwad Ganesh Temple around 12.30 pm one afternoon in June. They allegedly stole two gold rings from the complainant. The broad-daylight incident had created fear among local residents.

Although the suspects attempted to evade the police, authorities launched a search operation based on CCTV footage. After examining footage from 45 CCTV cameras and using technical analysis, police traced the suspects. After identifying them as Jalimnath Kalunath and Bandhannath Madhunath, both residents of Kasarbad in Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, police travelled to the state and arrested them. Melted gold worth ₹2.80 lakh was seized from their possession.

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Citizens have expressed satisfaction with the police action. The operation was carried out by a team comprising Police Sub-Inspectors Ravindra Khade, Jitendra Bagul and Nilesh Wagh, along with Police Constables Hemant Gilbile and Pradeep Bahiram, under the guidance of District Superintendent of Police D S Swami, Additional Superintendent of Police Vimala M, Sub-Divisional Officer Sanjay Bamble and Officer-in-Charge Mahesh Kulkarni. The suspects were remanded to two days of police custody after being produced in court.

The incident came to light in the Ozar area of Nashik while preparations for the Kumbh Mela were underway. Police said a gang of fake Naga sadhus had stolen jewellery from a sweet shop owner in Ozar. One of the suspects entered the shop seeking dakshina for a bhandara and puja in Trimbakeshwar. He spotted a ring on the shopkeeper’s finger, distracted him and allegedly removed the ring.

Following the incident, the shopkeeper lodged a police complaint. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. Police traced the suspects by examining footage from around 40 CCTV cameras and arrested two fake sadhus from Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant against such fake sadhus.