Nashik: Two Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested Over Alleged Illegal Stay, Fake Indian IDs | File Pic

Nashik: Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by Crime Branch Unit-1 for allegedly staying illegally in Nashik and using forged Indian identity documents. The action was carried out in the Navnathnagar area of Panchavati on Peth Road. The arrested persons have been identified as Roni Abdul Sheikh (32) and Ashik Aliakbar Ansari (24). According to the police, both are originally from Noakhali district in Bangladesh.

During the investigation, police allegedly recovered fake Aadhaar and PAN cards from the accused. The two reportedly did not possess valid travel documents or the required permission to enter and stay in India. Police said preliminary questioning revealed that they had entered India through the India-Bangladesh border without obtaining the required permission from the competent authorities.

According to the investigation, Roni Abdul Sheikh’s original name is allegedly Mohammad Musharraf Hossain Mujibur Rahman Khokon, while Ashik Aliakbar Ansari’s original name is allegedly Mohammad Sajjat Hossain Ashiq. Police said one of them had been staying in India since around 2015, while the other had been residing in the country for approximately three years.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Kirankumar Chavan and Assistant Commissioner of Police Sandeep Mitke. A team led by Senior Police Inspector Dr Anchal Mudgal acted on specific information and laid a trap in the Navnathnagar area before taking the two suspects into custody.

Police are also investigating an alleged Gujarat connection in the case. Preliminary information suggests that the accused may have entered India through Gujarat and allegedly obtained Indian identity documents with the assistance of an agent. Investigators are probing the source of the forged documents, the role of the alleged agent and whether other Bangladeshi nationals are linked to the network.