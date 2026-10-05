Nashik: Industries Gain Access To Taiwan Market, Opportunities Open In Robotics, Medical Devices And Aerospace |

Nashik: A significant step has been taken towards connecting Nashik’s industrial sector with the global market through the India-Taiwan B2B Vendor Development Conference, aimed at promoting industrial cooperation, technology exchange and business partnerships between India and Taiwan.

Organised jointly by the Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA), Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA), Laghu Udyog Bharati and Star Tech Alliance, the conference focused on linking Nashik’s manufacturing capabilities with the requirements of the Taiwanese market.

Taiwan’s Henry, AIMA President Rajendra Pansare, NIMA President Ashish Nahar, Laghu Udyog Bharati President Nitin Dhage, former AIMA President Lalit Bub and Export Committee Chairman Ravindra Mahadevkar were among those present. Opportunities were highlighted in precision robotics, medical devices and equipment, contract manufacturing, precision metal manufacturing, drones, aerospace and unmanned systems.

The conference highlighted demand for precision joints, mechanical structures, CNC-machined components and aluminium parts for robotics; surgical instruments, orthopaedic implants and precision metal components for the medical sector; and lightweight, high-precision components for aerospace applications.

In the precision manufacturing sector, opportunities were identified in five-axis machining, turning-milling, enclosures, deep drawing, shafts and complex precision components.

The initiative will follow a market-to-manufacturing approach, beginning with understanding market and customer requirements, identifying demand and connecting Indian manufacturers with suitable buyers. This will progress through prototype development, quality assessment, actual production and long-term business partnerships.

Taiwan’s Henry said Nashik’s strong engineering and precision manufacturing capabilities could be integrated into global supply chains, while AIMA President Rajendra Pansare said collaboration with Taiwanese companies could open doors to new customers, technology and export growth for Nashik industries.

NIMA President Ashish Nahar urged Nashik’s industries to understand global market requirements and strengthen their quality, technology and production capabilities to meet international standards. He said direct interaction with Taiwanese companies could provide small and medium enterprises with an opportunity to enter international markets and establish themselves as reliable global partners.

Pansare also assured that AIMA would work towards connecting local industries with suitable international customers.

AIMA General Secretary Sanjay Mahajan, Secretary Dilip Wagh, Treasurer Avinash Bodke, Abhishek Vyas, Kamlesh Ushir, Rahul Gangurde, Dhananjay Haridas, Vedant Rathi, Manish Rawal, Nagesh Pingale, Dheeraj Wadnere, Alok Kanani, Jayant Pagar, Sagar Borade and several entrepreneurs were present.