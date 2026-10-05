Nashik: Maharashtra’s First ‘Grain ATM’ To Come Up At Nashik Road |

Nashik: An ‘Annapurti ATM’ that will dispense foodgrains within five minutes after entering the beneficiary’s Aadhaar number is set to be launched soon in Nashik. The District Supply Branch's high-tech initiative has generated considerable interest among citizens, with officials claiming Nashik will host the first such experiment in Maharashtra. Significantly, the facility will operate on both conventional electricity and solar power, ensuring that the machine continues functioning even during power outages.

The initiative marks a technological shift from the traditional system of foodgrain distribution. Like an ATM for cash or water, the Grain ATM will be set up at Nashik Road and is expected to become operational soon at the old government grain warehouse. The machine will have a storage capacity of 30 quintals, comprising 15 quintals each of wheat and rice. Once the stock is exhausted, the responsibility for refilling the machine will rest with the concerned ration shop dealer.

Key Features

Wheat and rice will be dispensed according to the beneficiary’s government-approved quota after entering the Aadhaar or Ration Card number.

The facility will be available round the clock.

Solar power backup will ensure uninterrupted operation during power failures.

Biometric authentication through fingerprint verification will be mandatory.

Accurate weighing and automated dispensing will help prevent discrepancies and reduce the possibility of malpractice.

Three Districts Selected For Pilot Project

To address long queues at ration shops, delays in foodgrain distribution and complaints regarding weight discrepancies, the Maharashtra government is preparing to introduce the ‘Grain ATM’ system on a pilot basis. Nashik, Thane and Nagpur have been selected for the initial experiment. If the pilot proves successful, the government is considering expanding the facility to other parts of the state. This could provide a digital and automated alternative to the traditional ration distribution system.

Aim To Reduce Weight Discrepancies And Human Intervention

Under the existing Public Distribution System, beneficiaries are required to visit ration shops, authenticate themselves through an e-POS machine and collect their allotted foodgrains. The e-POS system has already enabled digital authentication and transaction records in Maharashtra. The Grain ATM initiative seeks to further automate the distribution process, thereby improving transparency in weighing, dispensing and recording transactions.

Important Experiment For Nashik

Nashik district has already introduced doorstep delivery of foodgrains for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. The district has therefore been experimenting with technology-driven and alternative distribution mechanisms to improve convenience for beneficiaries. If successful, the Grain ATM project could reduce waiting time, human intervention and potential complaints in the ration distribution system, while strengthening the objective of ensuring that the right beneficiary receives the right quantity of foodgrains.