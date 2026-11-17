Nashik: Trimbakeshwar To Get 150 Prefab Clinics And Hospitals Ahead Of 2027 Kumbh |

Nashik: In preparation for the upcoming 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the Health Department has initiated comprehensive planning to ensure the well-being of pilgrims in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. Considering the anticipated large crowds, rainy weather and risk of infectious diseases, plans are underway to set up porta-cabin (prefabricated) clinics and hospitals in three phases. A total of 150 such healthcare facilities will be made available during the event.

To ensure that pilgrims receive immediate medical attention during the Kumbh Mela, three types of porta-cabin units will be deployed. The first type will function as an outpatient department (OPD) for patient examinations and the provision of necessary medicines. The second type will be a small hospital equipped with three beds, a dedicated space for doctors, oxygen facilities, a pharmacy and a laboratory. The third type, to be established near the ghats, will include an intensive care unit (ICU) equipped with beds, ventilators and essential medicines to provide urgent care during emergencies.

Since the Amrut Snan (sacred bathing) rituals, the highlights of the Kumbh Mela, coincide with the monsoon season, there is an increased risk of infectious diseases due to changing weather, heavy rainfall and potential sanitation issues. In view of this, the Health Department has prioritised secure, sturdy porta-cabin hospitals over traditional tent-based clinics.

The project is being executed through the collaborative efforts of the Nashik Municipal Corporation, the Zilla Parishad and the District Government Hospital. Sites are currently being identified for these facilities at key locations, including Sadhugram, the encampment for ascetics, ghat areas, parking zones and other significant points.

A budget of over ₹10 crore has been sanctioned for establishing these healthcare facilities. Construction work is planned to be completed by the end of March or the first week of April, according to Deputy Director of Health Services Dr Kapil Aher.

A notable feature of the project is that the porta-cabins will continue to be used as permanent healthcare facilities even after the Kumbh Mela concludes. These cabins will serve as primary health centres (PHCs) in villages in tribal-dominated areas, as well as healthcare centres in urban slums and localities that currently lack such facilities.

While these units will help provide medical services to millions of pilgrims during the Kumbh Mela, they will also continue to benefit residents in rural and urban areas long after the event ends.