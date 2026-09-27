Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Sees Rising Devotee Footfall With Start Of Pitru Paksha |

Nashik: The holy town of Trimbakeshwar is witnessing a rise in the number of devotees with the beginning of Pitru Paksha, a period considered significant in Hindu tradition for performing rituals in memory of ancestors and seeking their blessings.

According to religious tradition, Lord Rama is believed to have performed tarpan and Shraddha rituals for his father, King Dasharatha, at the origin of the Godavari River in Trimbakeshwar. The Ahilya-Godavari Sangam Ghat is considered an important site for ancestral rituals such as Tripindi Puja, Tarpan and Shraddha.

During Pitru Paksha, devotees from different parts of the country visit Trimbakeshwar to perform these rituals. The proceedings generally begin with a holy bath at Kushavarta Tirtha, followed by Tarpan, Shraddha and Tripindi Puja.

Trimbakeshwar holds an important place in Hindu religious tradition as the source of the Godavari River and home to the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga temple. The town is also associated with Gayatri worship and the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, adding to its religious significance.

Many devotees also visit the town to perform rituals associated with perceived horoscope-related doshas. However, Kaal Sarp Puja is not performed at the Trimbakeshwar temple itself, according to the information provided.

The influx of devotees has also created additional livelihood opportunities for local priests, religious service providers, accommodation facilities and other businesses. Bookings at dharamshalas and other accommodation facilities have already begun, with the town expected to remain crowded until Sarva Pitru Amavasya.

Devotees also visit the Trimbakeshwar temple for Abhishek and other religious rituals and to seek darshan of Lord Trimbakeshwar. The Ahilya-Godavari Sangam Ghat is also an important site for Narayan Nagbali-related rituals, which are performed by local priests.