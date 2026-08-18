Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Hospital May Be Relocated To Make Way For Proposed ‘Darshan Path’; Locals Raise Concerns |

Nashik: The Trimbakeshwar Sub-District Hospital is likely to be shifted from its present location as part of the development plan for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The existing hospital premises are reportedly coming in the way of the proposed ‘Darshan Path’ planned to facilitate the movement of devotees towards the Trimbakeshwar temple. The administration has initiated the process of relocating the hospital to an alternative site.



The proposed relocation has raised concerns among local residents, as the hospital serves not only Trimbakeshwar town but also people from surrounding rural and tribal areas. If shifted several kilometres away from the city, patients may have to travel longer distances for regular treatment and emergency medical services. Residents fear that the move could particularly affect economically weaker sections who depend on the government hospital.



The administration has reportedly given administrative approval for taking an alternative premises on rent for three years and carrying out necessary improvements there. A site on the Jawhar Road side has been considered for the new facility, with plans for a larger hospital to cater to the growing population as well as the huge influx of devotees during the Kumbh Mela.



Local residents have clarified that they are not opposed to development works or the proposed Darshan Path, but want the hospital to remain within or close to Trimbakeshwar city. They have urged the authorities to reconsider the relocation plan or identify a suitable nearby site so that development and public health facilities can go hand in hand. The issue is likely to gain importance as preparations for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela gather momentum.