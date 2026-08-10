Nashik: Tribals Must Unite To Protect Jal, Jungle, Jamin And Constitution, Says Harshvardhan Sapkal |

Nashik: "Tribals hold the exclusive right over every grain of soil in this country. They possess the sole rights to their homeland, water, forests, and land. However, destructive forces are targeting them, and attempts are being made to trample upon the Constitution. Therefore, we must now unite to fight the battle to save the Constitution," urged Maharashtra Pradesh Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal.

'World Tribal Day' was celebrated with great enthusiasm and on a grand scale in Nashik city under the leadership of Lucky Jadhav, the National Youth President of the All India Tribal Development Council. Addressing the gathering, Sapkal stated that tribal brethren across the country have awakened and are ready to crush 'Manuvadi' and communal ideologies. The tribal community has united under our leadership to safeguard their rights over water, forests, land, and the Constitution. A march from Nashik to Delhi will be organised to secure these rights.

Jadhav warned that they would teach a lesson to 'bogus' tribals who usurp reserved seats and force them to vacate those positions. He also warned the Central Government not to "play games with the tribals."

Grand Procession and Enthusiastic Atmosphere

A grand procession was taken out from Malegaon Stand to the Golf Club Ground. Thousands of tribal participants joined from Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai, as well as from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Young men and women, dressed in traditional attire, participated in the procession, dancing to the beats of DJ music, traditional instruments, and dhol-tasha drums, accompanied by folk dances. The entire city resonated with tribal culture and spirited slogans.

Cultural programs were held at the Golf Club Ground at the conclusion of the procession. On this occasion, awards were presented to high achievers from various fields, and Lakhibhau Jadhav was felicitated.

Those present included State Congress Vice-President Rajaram Panghavane, District President Bharat Takekar, Ramesh Kahandole, ST Cell District President Dnyaneshwar Kale, City President Nilesh Khaire, MNS District President Ankush Pawar, Sandeep Bhavar, Corporator Mayuri Pawar, former Corporator Sudam Kombade, Igatpuri Taluka President Ramdas P. Dhande, Akash Parakh, and senior leader Nivrutti Katore. Kiran Khadam, Er. Ganesh Gawli, Pravin Bhoye, Jeevan Bhoye, Rohit Waghmare, Shyam Hirne, Daulat Memane, and Machhindra Dagle from the Akhil Bharatiya Adivasi Vikas Parishad worked hard to ensure the success of the event.