Nashik: Tribal Students’ ‘Ulgulan’ March Crosses Shahapur, Heads Towards Mumbai |

Nashik: The ‘Ulgulan’ (Revolt) long march undertaken by tribal students from Nashik to press for various demands set out from Ghoti towards Mumbai on Thursday morning. On the fifth day of the march, the group entered Shahapur taluka of Thane district after walking throughout the day. The march is currently proceeding from Shahapur towards Mumbai.

The march departed from Shahapur at 8 am. Participants noted a slight increase in the number of students compared to the previous day. After leaving Ghoti, the march reached the Bortembhe area, where the Dashmesh Gurudwara arranged meals for the students. Following a brief break, the students resumed their journey towards Mumbai.

Crossing the border between Nashik and Thane districts, the march entered Shahapur taluka. There was talk that the Tribal Development Minister had spoken to the students over the phone; however, some students clarified that no such conversation had taken place. Consequently, they remained firm on their demands.

The students remain adamant about their demand for the resignation of the Tribal Development Minister. They have made it clear that the march towards Mumbai will continue until this demand is met. Student activists have announced that a massive rally involving thousands of students will arrive at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on October 5.

The police have implemented strict security arrangements along the route of the march. Necessary measures regarding traffic management and security are being taken as the march proceeds along its planned route.

The ‘Ulgulan Long March’ is currently in Shahapur taluka, with participating students marching towards Mumbai. The students remain firm on their demands and are determined to gather in large numbers at Azad Maidan on October 5.