Nashik: Tribal Students Risk Their Lives Crossing Kadva River For Education Amid Missing Bridge | Sourced

Nashik: Residents of the remote tribal hamlet of Indore-Bhangrewadi face a life-threatening situation due to the lack of a bridge over the Kadva River, which they must cross to access education. During heavy rains, students wade through knee-deep water, holding hands to navigate the crossing safely.

The hamlet has a population of approximately 200 people. The Kadva River acts as a barrier, severing the village's connection to the outside world. This impacts everything from children's education and daily activities to the ability of patients to reach hospitals. Scenes of students crossing the river, often holding hands to steady themselves, are a common sight.

A Perennial Problem

This is not a new issue; the same situation arises every monsoon. Villagers have submitted written requests to the Gram Panchayat and the Minor Irrigation Department, urging them to provide a safe crossing, such as a causeway or a bridge. However, no concrete action has been taken yet.

Villagers' Appeal

The villagers have appealed to the Tehsildar and other authorities, emphasising that young children should not have to risk their lives crossing the river. They are demanding the construction of a safe bridge or an alternative arrangement to ensure that education and daily life can proceed without danger.

Immediate attention is required for this remote tribal settlement in Indore-Bhangrewadi, where residents are forced to endure such hazardous conditions.