Nashik: Tribal Group Seeks Public Disclosure Of GR Implementation On Student Safety

Nashik: The Bharatiya Hitarakshak Sabha, Bharat, has extended public and written support to the ongoing agitation following the deaths of three tribal girl students due to snakebites on August 10, 2026, at the government-aided Ashramshala (residential school) in Japtalai, Dhanora taluka, Gadchiroli district.

Against this backdrop, office-bearers of the agitation’s action committee and the Bharatiya Hitarakshak Sabha met the District Collector on Monday and held detailed discussions on various demands.

The deceased students were identified as Sushmita Sarojit Mandal (14), Deepika Etva Lakda (12) and Anu Gajuram Koreti (8). They died after being bitten by a snake while sleeping in the hostel. The incident has once again brought the issue of student safety in the state’s tribal Ashramshalas and hostels to the forefront.

Implementation of government resolution

The administration informed protesters that a Government Resolution (GR) regarding their demands had been issued. However, the group demanded that the government publicly disclose details regarding the actual implementation of the GR, including in which Ashramshalas the measures were carried out, the manner in which they were implemented and the extent of their implementation.

The group stressed that merely issuing a decision was not the final step.

Key demands

The protesters presented the following demands regarding the safety, education and rights of tribal students:

Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike should resign.

The Central Kitchen system of the Tribal Development Department should be discontinued.

The inquiry report regarding the snakebite incident at the Japtalai Ashramshala should be made public.

Compensation of ₹1 crore each should be provided to the families of the deceased, and ₹50 lakh each to students who underwent medical treatment.

Strict action, including suspension, should be taken against responsible officials, and proper rehabilitation of students should be ensured.

Free and zero-fee education for tribal students should be effectively implemented, and strict restrictions should be imposed on the practice of seeking donations.

The roster system (reservation point guidelines) for tribal students should be restored to Point 2 status.

NCPCR hostel guidelines should be effectively implemented in Ashramshalas (residential schools) and hostels.

Essential government posts in the Tribal Development Department should be filled immediately, and privatisation of the department should be halted.

“The issue of tribal students’ safety cannot be resolved merely through decisions made on paper. It is essential that government decisions are implemented on the ground and the outcomes are transparently presented to the public,” stated the Bharatiya Hitarakshak Sabha.

Office-bearers said it was the government’s responsibility to provide safe accommodation, healthcare facilities, quality meals and education with dignity to students living away from home. They emphasised that the life of every tribal student was precious.

The group expressed its resolve to continue raising the issue through democratic and constitutional means until tribal students receive justice, safety and quality education.

Office-bearers present on the occasion included Rahul Pavra, Vivek Gavit, Poonam Jadhav, Captain Kunal Gaikwad, Sabhanayak Krishna Shinde, Sharad Gore, Sagar Pavra, Prashant Gavande and Adv Pravin Salve.