Nashik: Tribal Department Revises Watchman Recruitment Exam Centres; Chandrapur Test Rescheduled To August 2 | AI-generated

Nashik: The Tribal Development Department is currently conducting a direct recruitment process for the post of ‘Watchman’ (Group-D) for government ashram schools and hostels. The online examination was originally scheduled to take place at various centres between July 28 and August 1, 2026. However, following requests and representations from candidates regarding exam centre changes, the administration has made partial adjustments to the centres and dates.

The examination for candidates who applied under the Integrated Tribal Development Project, Chandrapur, was originally scheduled for Shift-2 on July 28, 2026. This exam will now be held on August 2, 2026, during Shift-1, starting at 10:00 AM.

Candidates from other projects had previously been assigned exam centres that were far away and did not align with their preferences. Consequently, the administration has revised their centre allocations. Apart from the Chandrapur project, there are no changes to the exam dates for other candidates; only the centres have been changed.

Digambar Chavan, Additional Commissioner (Headquarters), has issued a press release urging the concerned candidates to download their revised hall tickets from the official website.

The administration has advised candidates to check their revised hall tickets in a timely manner and report to the designated exam centre.