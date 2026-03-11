Nashik: Tribal Community Stages Rasta Roko At Ghoti Toll Plaza, Raises ‘Bogus Hatav Adivasi Bachao’ Slogan | Sourced

Nashik: A Rasta Roko Protest was held at Ghoti toll plaza on Tuesday morning under the leadership of the All India Tribal Development Council to protest against the government's policies against the tribal community and for various demands. This public movement was started under the leadership of Lucky Jadhav, National Vice President of the Tribal Development Council. The protest started with the slogan "Bogus Hatav Adivasi Bachao". The tribal leaders have warned of strong agitation in the coming days if the government does not take action.

The road blockade was held at the Ghoti toll plaza. Earlier, the protesters took out a march and gave the slogan "Bogus Hatav Adivasi Bachao", and there was a stir in the area. At this time, the GR issued by the government was burnt, due to which traffic was completely stopped for some time.

Speaking about the movement, Lucky Jadhav said, "Today, tribal brothers have taken to the streets to save their reservation. The government has appointed a committee to provide reservations to the Banjara community, and the funds of the tribal department are being spent on that committee.

This committee should be abolished, and the funds of the tribal department should not be allowed to be spent on that committee. Both the ministers of the tribal development department, who are implementing policies against the tribal community, should resign. Reservation rights are based on the Constitution, not on any Hyderabad Gazette."

The protesters have clearly warned the government that if their demands are not accepted, a strong statewide protest will be held in the coming days. It is evident that this ongoing fight for the rights of the tribal community is getting a huge response.

At this time, a letter was submitted to the tehsil administration. Akhil Bharatiya Adivasi Vikas Parishad State Youth President Ganesh Gawli, tribal leaders Kiran Khadam, Dnyaneshwar Jhole, Vijay Potkule, Sarpanch Dhaage, Pintu Sawant, Balasaheb Shinde, Hiraman Kaute, Krishna Gahire, Kiran Padekar, Shantaram Bhange, Sarpanch Govind Sawant, Jeevan Bhoye and many other office bearers and tribal social activists participated in this protest in large numbers.