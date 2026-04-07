Nashik: Tribal Communities Hold ‘Birhad Morcha’ In Igatpuri Over Water And Housing Issues | Sourced

Nashik: Alleging neglect of basic issues faced by tribal communities, the Shramjeevi Sanghatana organised a ‘Birhad Morcha’ in Igatpuri taluka on Tuesday. Members of the Katkari, Bhil and Thakur communities participated in large numbers, carrying water, food and household belongings as a symbolic protest.

The march began from Bortembhe junction on the highway and concluded at the Igatpuri Panchayat Samiti office, where protesters staged a sit-in demonstration in the afternoon heat. The participants strongly criticised what they called the administration’s “disorganised and insensitive” functioning.

Sanjay Shinde, district secretary of the organisation, said many hamlets in Igatpuri still face severe drinking water shortages. Women and children are forced to walk long distances across hilly terrain every day to fetch water. He added that despite the Jal Jeevan Mission’s aim to provide tap water to every household, several villages still do not receive a regular supply.

The organisation pointed out that the government had set a deadline of March 31, 2025, to complete such projects. However, many works across different phases remain incomplete. In some areas, allegations of poor quality work and corruption have also surfaced, worsening the situation.

Protesters also raised concerns over delays in the Gharkul housing scheme and land allocation. Many proposals are still pending with the Forest Department, leaving several Katkari families unable to build houses. With the monsoon approaching, this has created serious difficulties for them.

The Sanghatana submitted a list of affected hamlets and demanded immediate action to ensure water supply and housing support. Leaders, including Sanjay Bhau Shinde, Gokul Hilam, Sitaram Gavanda, Sunil Wagh and several women representatives, led the protest.

The organisation said that people from various tribal communities joined the agitation in large numbers and warned that if immediate steps are not taken, the protest will be intensified in the coming days.