Nashik Tragedy: Father, Two Minor Daughters Drown While Bathing In Beze Dam | AI

Nashik: Three members of a family, including a 42-year-old man and his two minor daughters, drowned while bathing in Beze Dam in the Anjaneri area of Trimbakeshwar taluka on Tuesday morning. The incident has cast a pall of grief over the area.

According to information received, Suresh Namdev Bhor (42) and his daughters Jyoti Suresh Bhor (10) and Harshada Suresh Bhor (7), all residents of Waghhere, had visited Uttam Chavan at his residence near Beze Dam in the Anjaneri area.

Between 9.30 am and 10.30 am, the three reportedly entered the dam water for bathing and drowned. Their bodies were subsequently recovered from the reservoir.

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The information was provided by the Trimbakeshwar Tehsildar. The deaths of three members of the same family have left the locality in mourning.

The incident once again highlights the dangers of entering reservoirs, dams and other water bodies for bathing. Citizens are urged to exercise caution and avoid entering unfamiliar water bodies, where sudden changes in depth can lead to fatal accidents.