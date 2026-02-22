Nashik: Traffic Violations Drop By 80% After Launch Of Digital Police System | Sourced

Nashik: The state-of-the-art ‘Digital Police’ system launched to curb traffic rule violations in the city has shown tremendous results in the first week itself. Under the Smart City project, Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems have been implemented at more than 40 signals in the city since Friday, February 20.

After the implementation of this system, daily traffic violations in the city have reduced by 79 to 80 per cent. On February 15, 40,934 drivers had violated the rules, while on February 21, this number had come down to 8,522. Vehicles violating signals are being captured instantly through more than 800 CCTV cameras, and an e-challan message is being sent to the mobile phone of the concerned vehicle owner within a few seconds. Since the entire process is done through a computer system, transparent action is being taken without human intervention.

Due to the increased traffic congestion in the city, due to the Kumbh Mela work, road works and changed traffic routes, the number of violations increased. Earlier, violations were reported in areas like CBS, Mehar Signal, Sharanpur Road, Trimbak Naka, Khadkali Signal, Nagji Signal and Bitco Chowk. Now, a significant improvement in traffic discipline is being seen in these areas.

Decrease in the number and percentage of violators

- 15th February: 40,934

- 16th February: 40,951

- 17th February: 40,991

- 18th February: 30,551

- 19th February: 29,335

- 20th February: 27,223

- 21st February: 8,522

How does the system work?

The RLVD and NPR systems take photos of vehicles breaking signals or crossing the stop line and send them to the server. The control room displays the information along with the date, time, location and vehicle number. After the violation is confirmed, an e-challan is generated, and a message is sent to the vehicle owner on their mobile. The fine can be paid online or at the police commissionerate.

Most violated signals

Nagji signal, CBS signal, Ganjamal signal, City Centre, Trimbak Naka signal, Sharanpur Road signal, Untwadi signal, Malegaon Stand signal. The number of e-challans is highest at these places.

Action figures

A total of 170 drivers have been sent e-challans since the system was launched: 20 on Friday and 150 on Saturday.

Police appeal

Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Kiritika C. M. said, “The main objective of this initiative is to create traffic discipline, reduce accidents and instil a habit of following rules among citizens. The digital system is creating discipline instead of fear. Action will be stricter from now on.”

The traffic police have appealed to the citizens to follow the rules and have appealed to wear helmets and seat belts, follow signal rules and avoid triple seating. This system has become revolutionary for traffic management in the city.