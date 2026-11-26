Nashik Traffic Chaos: Trimbak Road Construction For Simhastha Kumbh Mela Turns Daily Commute Into An Hour-Long Ordeal | File photo

Nashik: Long queues of vehicles, ongoing road excavation, and heavy vehicles approaching from the opposite direction—this has become the daily reality for motorists traveling along Trimbak Road. Even if one leaves home on time, there is no guarantee of reaching the destination as planned. The stretch from Sharanpur Signal to Papaya Nursery is plagued by a series of obstacles; single-lane traffic, inadequate barricading, and the constant risk of accidents are causing significant distress to commuters.

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In preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, road widening and concretization projects are underway. However, a lack of proper planning has made travel more difficult rather than smoother. To make matters worse, alternative routes are also undergoing construction, making it challenging to navigate through areas near the Sharanpur Police Chowki and Sibbal Hotel.

With the road between Sharanpur Signal and Sibbal Chowk closed due to excavation, the remaining open lanes are under immense pressure. Even when the traffic signal turns green, there is no space for vehicles to move forward. Meanwhile, in the vicinity of the Satpur Municipal Corporation office, loose gravel and soil scattered on the road have left two-wheeler riders feeling anxious. At Mahindra Circle, drivers of smaller vehicles struggle to manoeuvre through the heavy flow of large trucks and industrial vehicles heading toward the MIDC area.

At night, the situation on Trimbak Road becomes even more hazardous. Deep potholes, open excavation sites, and insufficient barricading—compounded by poor lighting—make it nearly impossible for motorists to spot these dangers in the dark. The lack of adequate reflectors makes the road dangerous, especially in the dark. Two-wheeler riders constantly fear the presence of other vehicles, while drivers of four-wheelers frequently struggle due to the absence of reflectors and proper lighting at night. Workers, business owners, and professionals who commute along this route daily are unable to reach their destinations on time.

In several places, incomplete concreting, deep potholes, and insufficient barricading keep the constant threat of accidents looming. The lack of reflectors and lighting at night further exacerbates the situation. Commuters—including laborers, business people, and employees—are unable to arrive on time. Notably, journeys that previously took 20 minutes now take 45 minutes to an hour, causing significant distress to the public. Motorists simply hope that while roads are being developed for the Kumbh Mela (Simhastha), the process does not cause undue hardship to existing road users or endanger the lives of travelers.

“The road between Sharanpur Signal and Sibbal Chowk is closed due to excavation work, leading to severe traffic congestion. Even when the signal turns green, vehicles are unable to move forward. Commuting along this route during the morning and evening hours results in a significant waste of time. The administration should devise a proper plan for traffic diversion.”

- Kiran Patil, Motorist