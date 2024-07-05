Nashik: Traffic Chaos on Gonde-Thane Highway, Godse writes to Gadkari |

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been working on the roadway and vehicle underpass on the highway between Gonde and Thane for the past few months.

Due to the lack of proper planning by the concerned agencies, there has been a massive traffic jam on the highway for a few days now. As the journey is taking more than double the time, there has been an atmosphere of anger among the passengers. Hemant Godse has sent a letter of demand to Central Roads and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, urging that special measures be taken urgently to provide relief to the vehicle owners.

Issue persists since past few months

Traffic has been completely disrupted for several months due to potholes on the highway between Gonde and Thane and the underpass work. Many complaints on this subject had reached. As a result, Godse has sent a special letter to Nitin Gadkari. Additionally, Godse also met the Project Director of the National Highway, Bhausaheb Salunkhe, to bring to the notice of the National Highway Administration that the highway was in a jam.