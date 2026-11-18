Nashik: Traditional Chitrakathi Art On Display At Udaji Museum From November 19 To 25 |

Nashik: In observance of World Heritage Week, the Udaji Maharaj Educational Heritage Museum, Nashik, in collaboration with the Nashik chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), is organising a special exhibition titled Chitrakathi Ramayana.

The exhibition will be held from Nov 19 to 25 at the Udaji Maharaj Museum of Educational Heritage on Gangapur Road. It will be open to all visitors from 10 am to 5 pm.

Chitrakathi is a traditional folk art form from Maharashtra. It is a distinctive tradition that narrates mythological tales, events and characters through paintings. By depicting various episodes from the Ramayana through these artworks, the exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to experience the rich heritage of Indian culture, traditions and folk art.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Bal Nagarkar, Principal of KK Wagh College of Fine Arts, under the chairmanship of Advocate Nitin Thakare, general secretary of the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj.