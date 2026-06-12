Nashik: Tourism Ministry Reviews Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 Preparations; Global Branding, Tent City And Visitor Facilities In Focus | Sourced

Nashik: In a major step towards enhancing the visitor experience and promoting the upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 on a global platform, a high-level meeting on tourism-related preparations was held today at Shirdi. The meeting was chaired by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Secretary Bhuvnesh Kumar.

The meeting focused on comprehensive planning for developing Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 as a world-class spiritual, cultural and tourism destination, with emphasis on infrastructure development, visitor facilitation, branding and promotion initiatives.

NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh gave a detailed presentation on the current status of preparations for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. The presentation covered ongoing planning, proposed infrastructure, inter-departmental coordination and various initiatives being undertaken to ensure smooth management of the mega event.

The meeting was attended virtually by Nashik Divisional Commissioner and NTKMA Head Dr Praveen Gedam, while Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust Shirdi CEO Goraksha Gadilkar, MTDC Managing Director Neelesh Gatane, Department of Tourism Director Mangesh Joshi, MTDC General Manager Chandrashekhar Jaiswal, MTDC Nashik Regional Manager Jagdish Chavan, Department of Tourism Nashik Deputy Director Nandkumar Raut, and Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust Shirdi deputy CEO Bhimraj Darade and senior officials attended the meeting at the Sansthan venue.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on creating tourism-oriented infrastructure including Tent City facilities, cultural spaces, interpretation centres, immersive digital experience zones and exhibition facilities for pilgrims and visitors arriving for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.

Special focus was given to the establishment of Kala Gram/Cultural Haat to showcase Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage, traditional arts, local crafts and experience-based tourism initiatives during the mega event.

The meeting also reviewed tourist facilitation measures such as information centres, digital services, multilingual assistance systems and visitor amenities to ensure a seamless and convenient experience for devotees and tourists from India and across the world.

Discussions were also held on strengthening national and international branding of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela under the Incredible India framework, along with promotion of tourism circuits, destination connectivity and innovative initiatives such as heli-tourism.

Capacity building and skill development of tourism service providers, stakeholder engagement and adoption of best practices from previous Kumbh events were also among the key focus areas discussed.

Officials emphasised that coordinated efforts between the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Government of Maharashtra, MTDC, Department of Tourism and the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) will play a crucial role in delivering a memorable, safe and globally recognised Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.