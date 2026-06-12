Nashik: Malegaon's Islam Party Extends Legal Support To Accused In TCS Case, Asif Shaikh Attends Hearing | Sourced

Nashik: While the direct and indirect involvement of the MIM in the widely discussed TCS case has already come under scrutiny, another political party has now stepped into the matter. It has emerged that the Islam Party, which is part of the ruling establishment in the Malegaon Municipal Corporation, has provided direct legal assistance to one of the accused in the case. The presence of the party’s founder and former MLA, Asif Shaikh, during Friday’s hearing in a Nashik court further reinforced the party’s involvement.



The Islam Party has appointed a separate lawyer to represent the accused. During the hearing, the party’s counsel argued on behalf of accused Danish Shaikh. Asif Shaikh has also declared that the party will continue to support the legal battle even if the matter reaches the Supreme Court.



Speaking to the media, Danish Shaikh’s lawyer, Faiz Wasif, said that the defense appeared on behalf of Danish in connection with the Nida Khan case. He stated that arguments were presented by the prosecution, the complainant’s counsel, and the defence. Several issues were raised before the court. After Danish’s arrest, he was initially remanded to police custody and later sent to magisterial custody. His first bail application has now been rejected.



The bail applications of the main accused, Nida Khan, and two other accused will be heard next on June 19. The court heard arguments from the defence side on Friday and is expected to deliver its decision on the bail pleas on the next date of hearing.



Asif Shaikh alleged that attempts were made to give the TCS case a religious angle. He claimed that employees at the concerned workplace belonged to different communities and shared cordial relations, but “certain communal elements” tried to portray the matter through a religious lens. He said Danish Shaikh’s family approached the party out of fear, following which legal assistance was arranged.



Shaikh further stated that if the case is being communalised, political leaders have a responsibility to help those affected. He reiterated that the Islam Party would continue to stand by the accused and support the legal fight, even if it progresses from the Nashik court to the Supreme Court.