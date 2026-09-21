Nashik: Torrential Afternoon Rain Brings Traffic To Slowdown, Waterlogging Reported |

Nashik: Heavy rain suddenly lashed the city on Monday afternoon, bringing relief from the prevailing hot weather. Within a short span, water accumulated in several areas, disrupting traffic movement.

The intense downpour over a brief period caused waterlogging on roads with poor drainage systems. Traffic moved slowly in some areas, while citizens stepped out with umbrellas and raincoats to cope with the sudden showers.

Several low-lying areas witnessed water accumulation following the heavy spell. Commuters faced inconvenience due to slippery roads and reduced visibility, while motorists had to navigate through waterlogged stretches.

The Meteorological Department had forecast the possibility of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in isolated parts of Nashik district. The afternoon rainfall was in line with the forecast. Cloudy weather is expected to continue over the coming days, with the possibility of light to moderate rain.

The administration has urged citizens to exercise caution while travelling, especially near potholes, waterlogged areas and stretches where road work is underway. Citizens have also been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during intense rainfall and remain alert in low-lying areas.