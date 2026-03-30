Nashik To Host State-Level Meet Against Astrology Fraud, Fake Godmen On April 3 | Photo courtesy: http://www.shivnika.com/

Nashik: The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) has announced a state-level conference against fraudulent astrology practices and godman exploitation to be held in Nashik on April 3, informed State Working President Sanjay Bansode and State General Secretary Dr Thaksen Gorane.

The recent exposure of the fake godman Kharat Baba case in Nashik has brought to light severe instances of financial, mental, and sexual exploitation, highlighting the horrifying reality of such deceptive practices. A large racket involving exploitation is also coming to the fore.

Over the past 36 years, the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti has exposed thousands of fraudulent godmen and babas. Owing to the relentless efforts of the organisation’s activists, several such offenders have been punished under the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act. These cases involve fraudulent figures from various castes and religions.

The conference will be held on April 3 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Situ Bhavan, Khutwad Nagar, Nashik.

The event will be inaugurated by MP Varsha Gaikwad. Key speakers at the conference include Principal Dr. Nitin Shinde, retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Babasaheb Budhwant, psychiatrist Dr. Jayant Dhake, Comrade D. L. Karad, Adv. Ranjana Gavande, Dada Chandane, MANS State President Madhav Bavge, and State Working President Sanjay Bansode.

A public awareness rally has also been planned as part of the concluding session. The rally will begin from the Hutatma Smarak, proceed after paying tribute at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and then offer homage at the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The conference will conclude there with an address by senior litterateur, editor, and MANS State Vice-President Uttam Kamble. Several resolutions and commitments are expected to be adopted during the conference.

The event is being organised by Dr Thaksen Gorane, Vinayak Sawale, Krishna Chandagude, Prof. Asha Landge, Arun Ghoderao, Suresh Borse, and Rajendra Phegade, among others.

More than 300 delegates from across the state are expected to participate in the conference.