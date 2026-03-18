Nashik To Host Grand Gudi Padwa Processions Across City On March 19 | FPJ

Nashik: As part of greetings on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, which is the Marathi New Year, under the joint auspices of the Nashik Municipal Corporation and the New Year Welcome Committee, New Year welcome processions have been organised across various parts of the city.

These processions are scheduled to commence simultaneously from different locations at 6:30 AM on Thursday, March 19, 2026. The New Year Welcome Committee has appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers, accompanied by their families.

The primary objective of these processions is to welcome the New Year, to pass on the traditions of Indian culture to the next generation, to foster social harmony, and to unite people from all strata of society. As a special attraction this year, members of various 'laughter clubs' are set to participate in large numbers.

The Nav Varsh Swagat Samiti (New Nashik Region) has appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers, accompanied by their families. "Let us welcome the New Year with joy, unity, and cultural pride. Together, let us spread a positive message throughout the city," the committee urged.

The Municipal Corporation and the Police Administration have made all necessary arrangements to ensure that these processions are conducted peacefully and with great enthusiasm. Citizens are encouraged to participate in large numbers to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa and the New Year.

Major Processions and Routes

1. Panchavati – Ganeshwadi Maruti Temple

- Start: Maruti Temple in Ganeshwadi

- Route: Devi Temple → Sheri Mala → Sahajivan Nagar → Takale Nagar → Alkapuri Society → Krishnanagar Garden

- Conclusion: Krishna Temple

2. Kalaram Temple Precinct – Nagchowk

- Start: Nagchowk (Near Kalaram Temple)

- Route: Gurudwara → Satyagraha Chowk → Ramrath → Sardar Chowk

- Conclusion: Near Gopal Mangal Karyalaya

3. Madhuban Colony

- Start: Madhuban Colony Area

- Route: Dhikale Jogging Track → Makhmalabad Road → Spectrum Society → Avadh Society → Arena Society → Jadhav Colony

- Conclusion: Near Maruti Temple

4. New Nashik Region

- Starting Point: Areas including Khutwad Nagar, Pawan Nagar, Matale Chowk, Adarsh Nagar, Vanshree Nagar, etc.

- Culmination Point: Mauli Lawns at Kamatwade (DGP Nagar-2).