Nashik To Host Fourth World Marathi Conference From Feb 27; Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis To Inaugurate

Nashik: With the objective of promoting the Marathi language, literature, and culture at the global level, the Fourth World Marathi Conference will be held in Nashik from 27th to 28th February and 1st March 2026 at the K.T.H.M. College campus of M.V.P. Samaj Sanstha.



The conference will be inaugurated on 27 February 2026 at 3:00 PM by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar will be present as chief guests. Food and Civil Supplies & Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Industries and Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant, Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal, and Mayor Himagauri Adke will attend as special guests. Several eminent writers, researchers, artists, entrepreneurs, and Marathi enthusiasts from across the globe are also expected to participate in large numbers.



An appeal has been made by Dr Kiran Kulkarni, Secretary of the Marathi Language Department, and Adv. Nitin Thackray, General Secretary of M.V.P. Samaj Sanstha and Reception President of the Conference, urging literature lovers, readers, and public representatives from Nashik to attend the event.



During the inaugural ceremony, renowned litterateur Bhalchandra Nemade will be honoured with the Sahitya Bhushan Award. Shrinivas Vinayak Kulkarni will receive the Vinda Karandikar Lifetime Achievement Award, while Shantibrahma Guruvarya Maruti Baba Kurekar will be presented with a Special Award of the World Marathi Conference.



The event will also witness the presence of Dr Sadanand More, President of the Maharashtra State Literature and Culture Board; Dr Ravindra Shobhane, President of the Maharashtra State Encyclopedia Board; Lakshmikant Deshmukh, Chairman of the Language Advisory Committee; Vishwas Patil, President of the 99th All India Marathi Literary Conference; and Prof. Milind Joshi, President of the All India Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, along with public representatives from the district.



Through this conference, special emphasis will be placed on the preservation of the Marathi language, instilling pride among the younger generation, and increasing the use of Marathi in the age of modern technology. One of the key objectives of the conference is to unite Marathi-speaking communities across the world and chart a roadmap for the holistic development of the language.

The conference will feature panel discussions, lectures, poetry readings, cultural performances, book exhibitions, and workshops on various subjects.

Extensive preparations are underway with the cooperation of the administration, local self-government bodies, and various social organisations. Organisers have expressed confidence that this international-level conference will provide Nashik with global recognition and boost cultural tourism.