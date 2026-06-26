Nashik To Get Cold Storage Facilities As NMC Plans Land Allocation To Reduce Farm Losses | Sourced

Nashik: To prevent post-harvest losses of vegetables and horticultural produce, the Nashik Municipal Corporation will provide suitable land for setting up cold storage facilities within its jurisdiction, Industries Minister Dr Uday Samant informed the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Replying to a calling attention motion raised by MLC Pankaj Bhujbal on the storage challenges faced by farmers in the Nashik region, Samant said a meeting chaired by the state's Marketing Minister would also be convened to discuss the issue.



He stated that the proposal would be placed before the General Body of the Nashik Municipal Corporation after considering the available budget and necessary financial provisions. Appropriate measures would then be implemented to establish the required infrastructure.

Samant added that improved storage facilities would significantly reduce losses of vegetables and other agricultural produce, providing much-needed financial relief to farmers.



Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal said the government is committed to developing a comprehensive system for cold storage and post-harvest management to prevent spoilage of vegetables. He added that a meeting of all concerned stakeholders would be held soon to take the necessary decisions.