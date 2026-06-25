Nashik Citilinc Launches Digital Ticketing; Passengers Can Now Pay Via UPI & Cards | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik Municipal Transport Corporation Ltd (Citilinc) launched a facility allowing passengers to purchase bus tickets digitally. This state-of-the-art system was inaugurated by the mayor, Himgauri Aher, and the deputy mayor, Vilas Shinde, at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan bus stop of the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

On this occasion, Mayor Himgauri Aher and Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde personally experienced the new facility by travelling on a Citilinc bus from the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan bus stop to the Kulkarni Garden bus stop and purchasing their tickets digitally. An appeal was made to citizens to make the most of this digital ticketing facility and to opt for digital payment when travelling on Citylink buses.

With this new facility, passengers can now obtain tickets instantly, easily, and securely while on the bus using digital modes such as UPI, debit cards, or credit cards. This will make the ticketing process faster, more accurate, and transparent, while helping to reduce reliance on cash transactions. Furthermore, the system will be highly effective in preventing disputes between passengers and conductors regarding loose change.

Speaking on the occasion, Citilinc’s chief executive officer, Vijaykumar Munde, stated that the bus service is continuously striving to provide technology-driven, smart, and passenger-centric services. He noted that the digital ticketing system represents a significant step in that direction.

A large number of Citylink officials and staff attended the event, including Chief Executive Officer Vijaykumar Munde, Chief General Manager Bajirao Mali, General Manager (Transport) Rahul Toro, General Manager (Administration & Technical) Raghunath Kamble, Deputy General Manager (Transport) Sanjay Surve, Deputy General Manager (Administration & Technical) Vikas Joshi, Public Relations Officer and Administration Manager Dipali Ghatol, Manager (IT) Dinesh Desle, and Managers Swapnil Pawar, Chinmay Khairnar, Nitin Tambe, and Swapnil Sangle.

Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd has appealed to the citizens of Nashik to make the most of this digital facility.