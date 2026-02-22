Nashik To Deploy AI-Based Crowd Monitoring System For Simhastha 2027 | Sourced

Nashik: In preparation for Simhastha Mahakumbh 2027, the Kumbh Mela Authority has decided to use modern technology for crowd management. This year, the number of 11,200 pedestrians (devotees walking on foot) can be counted per hour at the Kumbh Mela. This work will be done through AI (Artificial Intelligence) based video and analytics technology. The authority has set up a 'hi-tech' system for this, and arrangements have been made to keep a constant eye on the crowd.

Role of AI and Analytics

Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, "Crowd planning and safety are of utmost importance during the Simhastha period. For this, AI-based video and analytics will be used. Advanced cameras and software will be used to count the number of 99,200 pedestrians per hour. This will enable accurate analysis of the crowd and prevent accidents or crowd overflow."

Live and Online Monitoring

- Live Monitoring: The authority will conduct 93 hours of observation and tracking of 33,500 vehicles to count the number of 11,200 pedestrians.

- Online and CCTV: 96 hours of continuous observation, 92 analytics centres, information will be collected through photos and videos using various types of cameras.

- Security: Hours of continuous monitoring, 93 types of processes and MS to accurately count the number of 11,200 pedestrians. Mitras Smart Data Analytics Pvt. Ltd. has been signed.

Special solutions for crowd management

- Context and planning: Real-time monitoring through AI to count 11,200 pedestrians.

- Vehicle and devotee tracking: Accurate counting of 33,500 vehicles and pedestrians.

- Safety and disaster management: Continuous monitoring through 92 analytics centres and various cameras.

Shekhar Singh said, "This system has been set up to avoid problems caused by crowding during Simhastha. Crowd planning will be done by counting 11,200 pedestrians. AI and analytics will ensure a safe and orderly Kumbh Mela."

It is expected that devotees will get a safe and convenient experience during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela due to this modern system.