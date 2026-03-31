Nashik: Thunderstorm And Rain Alert Issued, Citizens Urged To Stay Vigilant | Anand Chaini

Nashik: According to the five-day weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 30 March 2026, several districts in Central Maharashtra and across the state are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hailstorms, and heavy winds. In view of this forecast, the district administration has appealed to citizens to remain alert and take necessary precautions to avoid any untoward incidents. Recent IMD and Maharashtra alerts also indicate thunderstorms, gusty winds, and isolated heavy rain in districts including Nashik.



Due to the current atmospheric instability, there is a possibility of sudden rainfall along with strong winds. Incidents such as lightning strikes, falling trees, and power outages may occur. Therefore, it is essential for citizens to take precautionary measures to prevent loss of life and property.





As soon as thunder is heard, immediately take shelter in a safe building or at home. Avoid standing under trees, in open fields, near water bodies, or close to metal objects. Do not use mobile phones in open areas. If no safe shelter is available, do not lie flat on the ground; instead, sit down with your feet together and keep your head lowered. This follows IMD’s public lightning safety guidance: “When thunder roars, go indoors.”

Read Also Pune On Orange Alert As IMD Warns Of Rain, Hailstorms And Thunderstorms





The district administration has issued alert instructions to all concerned departments. Awareness campaigns are being carried out through Gram Panchayats, police, and the health department. Ambulances, fire brigade teams, and disaster management units have been kept on standby for emergency situations. Schools, community halls, and other public buildings will be made available as temporary shelters if required. The mechanism to ensure that updated weather alerts from the IMD reach village-level authorities is already in operation.

Citizens are urged not to believe rumours and to follow only official updates and advisories. In case of any emergency, they should immediately contact the local administration, police, or disaster management authorities. The district administration remains committed to the safety of all citizens and appeals for public cooperation, calmness, and vigilance.