Nashik: Three-Way Pact To Boost Agri-Tourism, Skill Development In 16 Villages Ahead of Simhastha 2027 |

Nashik: A tripartite agreement has been signed between the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, Sahyadri Rural Development Foundation (Sahyadri Farms) and Tata Community Initiatives Trust (Tata STRIVE) to promote the overall development of the tourism sector in Maharashtra, create sustainable entrepreneurship opportunities for rural youth and boost agri-tourism. The partnership aims to promote tourism, hospitality and skill development across the state.

The agreement focuses on leveraging Maharashtra's diverse regions, rural communities and rich cultural heritage for tourism development. A primary objective is the effective implementation of skill development programmes at the local level. Training will be provided in hospitality and guest services, food and beverage, housekeeping, office administration and tourism-related facilities. The training will combine classroom instruction, practical demonstrations, industry exposure and on-the-job training.

Focus on Rural Tourism Clusters

Under the Maha Special Destination Programme, part of the Tourism Policy 2024, special emphasis is being placed on the development of comprehensive rural tourism clusters. These include the Dindori-Mohadi cluster, where the district administration is developing an integrated rural agri-tourism ecosystem across 16 villages.

Similarly, in the Pawna Dam cluster, the initiative will explore opportunities for farmer-led agri-tourism, rural tourism and hospitality-based entrepreneurship.

Skill Training Ahead of Simhastha Kumbh Mela

The initiative will also help develop a skilled local workforce capable of providing quality services to pilgrims and visitors during the 2027 Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Specialised training will be conducted for farmers, farmer producer organisations (FPOs), rural students, women and agri-entrepreneurs. The training will cover business operations, hospitality and digital promotion. Assessment and certification facilities are also available under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) framework.

The agreement will remain in effect for five years from the date of signing. It is expected to strengthen the rural economy and encourage the establishment of new ventures.

The signing ceremony was attended by Vikas Pansare and Ravindra Pawar, managing directors of Suraksha Parishad, Pramod Rajebhosale of Sahyadri Farms, and Shiladitya Samaddar and Santosh of Tata STRIVE.