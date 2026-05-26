Nashik: Three Prison Officers Issued Show-Cause Notices After Viral Drinking Video | Sourced

Nashik: A major stir has erupted within the prison administration after a video surfaced on social media showing senior officers of the Nashik Road Central Prison consuming alcohol in the company of an accused individual currently out on bail. Taking serious cognisance of this grave matter, the administration has issued show-cause notices to three senior officers.

The video depicts a "drinking party" in progress involving senior officers and the accused person, who is currently on bail within the prison's staff residential quarters. The occurrence of such an incident right within the prison premises is being viewed as an extremely serious breach from a security perspective. This incident has cast a significant shadow of doubt over the credibility of the prison administration.

The senior officer prominently featured in the viral video has been suspended three times in the past. Disciplinary action has been initiated against him a total of four times throughout his career. These actions have included measures such as the withholding of increments and the issuance of formal warnings. Given this background, all eyes are now fixed on whether further disciplinary action will be taken against him once again.

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The Nashik Road Central Prison is recognised as one of the most important and sensitive correctional facilities in the country. Currently, it houses over 3,000 inmates. The inmate population includes individuals involved in numerous sensitive cases, including those with implications for national security. Against this backdrop, the fact that such inappropriate conduct was perpetrated by senior officers themselves within such a critical facility is considered utterly shocking.

Prison Superintendent Aruna Mugutrao stated, "Serious cognisance has been taken of this incident. A report regarding the dereliction of duty by the concerned officers has been forwarded to higher authorities."

All eyes are now watching closely to see what course of action will be taken in this matter. It will soon become clear whether this matter will merely be swept under the rug after seeking an explanation, or if strict disciplinary action, including suspension, will be taken against the guilty officials.

This incident within the prison administration has become a topic of discussion not only among the residents of Nashik but across the entire state of Maharash